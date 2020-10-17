See Hall debut a jaw-dropping Queen of the Damned-inspired costume.

See Drag Race star Jaida Essence Hall win Halloween with Aaliyah tribute

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

RuPaul's Drag Race champion Jaida Essence Hall is grabbing Halloween by the heart.

The season 12 winner (and Rihanna's recent Savage x Fenty runway model) debuted on Saturday a jaw-dropping tribute to late superstar Aaliyah by donning a spot-on recreation of the singer-actress' iconic getup from the cult horror flick Queen of the Damned.

"Well I’ll be DAMNED, It’s Halloween!!!" Hall wrote on Instagram of the costume. "Hope y’all enjoy this tribute to @aaliyah as Akasha."

Hall also shared a series of photos shot by Jose Rondon, capturing the spirit of her transformation into Aaliyah's portrayal of an ancient vampire queen in the 2002 film based on Anne Rice's popular Queen of the Damned novel.

Released six months after her death in August 2001, Queen of the Damned marked the final film Aaliyah — who'd also found success as a recording artist — completed production on. Co-starring Stuart Townsend and directed by Michael Rymer, the film served as a pseudo sequel to Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's 1994 hit Interview with the Vampire, combining elements of both Rice's Damned book and its predecessor, The Vampire Lestat.

See Hall's transformation into Aaliyah's Akasha above.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous See RuPaul's All-Stars 5 queens' sickening, self-shot cover photos By Joey Nolfi

See RuPaul, Bianca Del Rio, more in exclusive excerpts from Drag: The Complete Story book By Joey Nolfi

Emmys FYC: 5 moments that made RuPaul's Drag Race the best competition on TV By Joey Nolfi

RuPaul's Drag Race icons spill secrets of the show's most iconic looks By Joey Nolfi

Drag Race stars, LGBT legends stun in EW's Wig premiere photos By Mettie Ostrowski

Every RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 runway look so far, ranked By Joey Nolfi

RuPaul's Drag Race season 11 queens stun in EW's exclusive portraits By Joey Nolfi

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 winners read the season 11 entrance looks for filth By Joey Nolfi

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 power ranking: Monét X Change rises, Latrice Royale slips By Joey Nolfi

See where the RuPaul's Drag Race season 1 queens are now By Joey Nolfi

The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2018 By EW Staff

Get gooped by EW's exclusive RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 portraits By Joey Nolfi

Meet the RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 4 cast By Joey Nolfi

RuPaul, Drag Race star Aja slay in spreads from Sasha Velour's hardcover art book By Joey Nolfi

Rob Lowe, Lily Collins, RuPaul's Drag Race queens, more stars tell EW their 'terrifying' paranormal stories By Joey Nolfi

RuPaul's Drag Race queens stun in EW's sickening portraits from DragCon NYC By Joey Nolfi

Facts are facts, TV Academy: It's time to give RuPaul's Drag Race the reality competition Emmy By Joey Nolfi

Every winner of RuPaul's Drag Race, ranked By EW Staff

Every runway look from RuPaul's Drag Race season 10, ranked By Joey Nolfi

Trixie Mattel gets shady as hell reading the RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 looks By Joey Nolfi

Get a First Look at the RuPaul's Drag Race Paper Dolls By Isabella Biedenharn

S9 E14 Recap RuPaul's Drag Race finale: The winner of season 9 is... By Marc Snetiker

S9 E12 Recap RuPaul's Drag Race recap: 'Category Is' By Carson Kressley Next