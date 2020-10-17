See Drag Race star Jaida Essence Hall win Halloween with Aaliyah tribute
RuPaul's Drag Race champion Jaida Essence Hall is grabbing Halloween by the heart.
The season 12 winner (and Rihanna's recent Savage x Fenty runway model) debuted on Saturday a jaw-dropping tribute to late superstar Aaliyah by donning a spot-on recreation of the singer-actress' iconic getup from the cult horror flick Queen of the Damned.
"Well I’ll be DAMNED, It’s Halloween!!!" Hall wrote on Instagram of the costume. "Hope y’all enjoy this tribute to @aaliyah as Akasha."
Hall also shared a series of photos shot by Jose Rondon, capturing the spirit of her transformation into Aaliyah's portrayal of an ancient vampire queen in the 2002 film based on Anne Rice's popular Queen of the Damned novel.
Released six months after her death in August 2001, Queen of the Damned marked the final film Aaliyah — who'd also found success as a recording artist — completed production on. Co-starring Stuart Townsend and directed by Michael Rymer, the film served as a pseudo sequel to Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt's 1994 hit Interview with the Vampire, combining elements of both Rice's Damned book and its predecessor, The Vampire Lestat.
Elsewhere this Halloween, Hall can be seen in World of Wonder's upcoming variety special Bring Back My Ghouls, with planned lip-sync performances, kiki sessions, and a special message from RuPaul set to take place over the duration of the episode. Viewers will also be able to tip their favorite queens via Venmo, PayPal, and Cash App during the event, with the total being divided up evenly and distributed directly to the cast. Hall's season 12 sisters Dahlia Sin, Rock M. Sakura, Nicky Doll, Aiden Zhane, Brita, Jan, Widow Von'Du, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Gigi Goode, and Crystal Methyd will co-star during the Oct. 30 event on the WOW Presents YouTube page.
See Hall's transformation into Aaliyah's Akasha above.
