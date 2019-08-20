Tupac, strippers, and Batman: Jada Pinkett Smith looks back on her most memorable roles

Will Smith famously passed on playing Neo in The Matrix, but his wife, who was originally up for Trinity, saw what her husband couldn’t. “I knew it would be revolutionary,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘Will, you’ve got to do this movie!’ He didn’t fully get it, but I did.” While Carrie-Anne Moss ended up being cast as Trinity, the Wachowskis wrote the character of Niobe in the sequels specifically for Pinkett Smith, who thinks it worked out for the best. “I thought Carrie-Anne was the perfect Trinity, and there was no way I could do what she did,” Pinkett Smith says. “And that’s the only time in my career I’ve said that about losing a role.”