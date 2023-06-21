Sofia Coppola directs the biographical drama, which is based on the 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

Euphoria's Jacob Elordi and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny are singing the Presley blues in the first trailer for Sofia Coppola's moody love story Priscilla.

Adapted by Coppola from Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, the film follows the courtship of Elvis and Priscilla, from their first meeting to their 1967 marriage to their divorce six years later. The trailer sees flashes of their life together, set to the sounds of "How You Satisfy Me," by the rock band Spectrum.

The trailer arrives five months after the couple's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, died at 54, and a year after Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic emerged as a critical and commercial success. The Austin Butler-led film earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Actor and Best Picture.

Priscilla | Official Trailer HD | A24 Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla.' | Credit: A24/Youtube

Priscilla marks Coppola's eighth film as a director, and has already generated awards buzz based on the filmmaker's name alone, after she received three Academy Award nominations for 2003's Lost in Translation (winning one, for Best Original Screenplay). The new film reunites her with longtime collaborators like cinematographer Philippe Le Sourd (The Beguiled, On the Rocks) and editor Sarah Flack (who has worked with Coppola since Lost in Translation). Thomas Mars (Coppola's husband) and his rock band Phoenix are also contributing to the film's music.

Priscilla also stars Succession actress Dagmara Dominczyk and will hit theaters this October via A24. Watch the trailer above, and check out the film's poster below.

Poster for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla,' starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny Poster for Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla,' starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny | Credit: A24

