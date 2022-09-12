From East Highland High School to Graceland: Euphoria star Jacob Elordi has been cast as Elvis Presley in an upcoming Sofia Coppola film.

Coppola will write and direct Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, to be distributed by A24. Cailee Spaeny (Mare of Easttown, The Craft: Legacy) will star opposite Elordi as the titular businesswoman, actress, and former wife of the King of Rock and Roll.

In her memoir, Presley recounts meeting her former husband, their 1967 marriage, and the factors that led to their divorce in 1973. The film will begin shooting in Toronto this fall and marks Coppola's third collaboration with A24, following 2013's The Bling Ring and 2020's On The Rocks. She's also working on a series adaptation of Edith Wharton's novel The Custom of the Country.

Jacob Elordi, Sofia Coppola, Cailee Spaeny Jacob Elordi; Sofia Coppola; Cailee Spaeny | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The upcoming adaptation comes hot on the heels of the success of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge in the roles of Elvis and Priscilla. The bombastic musical drama follows the rise of the late rock icon, beginning from his childhood to his storied career in the 1950s while maintaining a complicated relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks).

Butler previously told EW that Priscilla — who has publicly praised the film and the cast and crew — was a big supporter of the film. "I got to meet Priscilla beforehand," Butler said. "The first day I went to Graceland. It was profound for me. She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You have a lot of support.' Feeling her blessing beforehand [meant so much], because I wanted to make her proud. I wanted to do him justice — for her and for her family and Lisa Marie."

EW's review of Luhrmann's "electrifying" Elvis lauded Butler's performance as "revelatory...fully lived-in and vulnerable," and there's been ample Oscar buzz for the young actor. That puts some pressure on Elordi, as Butler's turn will still be fresh in the memories of filmgoers.

Jacob Elordi Jacob Elordi | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Elordi is best known for his roles as antagonistic jock Nate Jacobs in teen drama Euphoria and swoon-worthy love interest Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth film franchise. His other screen credits include The Mortuary Collection, 2 Hearts, The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee, and Deep Water.

