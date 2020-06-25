Jacki Weaver ditches the diocese for drag queens in wild Stage Mother trailer
Lucy Liu, drag icon Jackie Beat, Tangerine star Mya Taylor, and Adrian Grenier round out the cast.
America's Next Drag Superstar is: Two-time Oscar-nominated legend Jacki Weaver.
The Australian actress fronts the bonkers trailer for the upcoming queer-themed movie Stage Mother, in which the Silver Linings Playbook star plays Maybelline, a "baptist choir mistress" who reluctantly inherits her recently deceased, estranged son's struggling San Francisco drag bar.
With the help of her late son's friends (Lucy Liu, Adrian Grenier) and a few local glamour girls (including club icon Jackie Beat and Tangerine star Mya Taylor), Maybelline moves from the southern comforts of Texas to the West Coast to help keep her family legacy — and the bar — afloat in ways she never imagined, like, say, becoming an unwitting house mother to a group of feisty drag queens and taking the stage herself for an over-the-top performance in full wig-and-makeup eleganza.
Directed by Forgive Me producer Thom Fitzgerald, Stage Mother will be released in select theaters and on digital platforms, including VOD, beginning Aug. 21. Watch the film's new trailer above, and keep up with EW's ongoing drag coverage here.
