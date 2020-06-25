Jacki Weaver ditches the diocese for drag queens in wild Stage Mother trailer

With the help of her late son's friends (Lucy Liu, Adrian Grenier) and a few local glamour girls (including club icon Jackie Beat and Tangerine star Mya Taylor), Maybelline moves from the southern comforts of Texas to the West Coast to help keep her family legacy — and the bar — afloat in ways she never imagined, like, say, becoming an unwitting house mother to a group of feisty drag queens and taking the stage herself for an over-the-top performance in full wig-and-makeup eleganza.