Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O live on: Jackass Forever debuts at No. 1 at the box office

An executed shot to the groin, as it turns out, can be timeless content, beguiling television and film audiences in the early aughts before experiencing an unexpected revival at the turn of the century.

Timeless, indeed, as Jackass Forever debuted at No. 1 at the weekend box office. Johnny Knoxville and co. made a triumphant return to screens with the newest installment of the slapstick comedy film franchise, bringing in a domestic $23.5 million following its Feb. 4 release, according to Comscore estimates.

Series creator Jeff Tremaine returns to direct the latest installment that reunites Knoxville with Steve-O, Bam Margera, Jason Acuña, and Preston Lacy for another round of absurd, often dangerous stunts and pranks. This time around, Rachel Wolfson, Eric André, and Machine Gun Kelly, among others, join in on the anarchy.

Jackass Forever Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Rachel Wolfson, and Sean 'Poopies' McInerny in 'Jackass Forever' | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

In his B review, EW's Joshua Rothkopf calls the iteration "lovably dumb and surprisingly resilient," advising, "Overall, you should brace for a near-shocking amount of full-frontal nudity (Pam & Tommy has nothing on this), and, equally as essential, a total disregard for personal boundaries. One day, these guys will be doing these pranks in a retirement home, cameras or no."

Last weekend's long-reigning Spider-Man: No Way Home moved to the No. 3 spot this weekend, bringing in $9.6 million by Sunday. Roland Emmerich's sci-fi action Moonfall trailed behind Jackass at No. 2, raking in $10 million at domestic box offices following its Friday release. Scream and Sing 2 remained in the top five, bringing in $4.7 million and $4.1 million, respectively.

The King's Man continued its top ten rule at No. 6, bringing in an additional $1.1 million by Sunday. It's followed by Redeeming Love with $1 million and American Underdog with $800 thousand. The 355 came in at No. 9 with $700 million, while Gilles de Maistre's family adventure The Wolf and the Lion debuted with a quiet $675 thousand.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.