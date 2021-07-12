Johnny Knoxville suffers concussion, broken wrist and rib in wild Jackass Forever first look

The fourth Jackass movie hits theaters later this year, meaning we can expect a whole new batch of crazy, foolhardy stunts from Johnny Knoxville and the gang.

Paramount has released the first five images from the film, which we can now confirm will be titled Jackass Forever, and it has also highlighted some of the major injuries Knoxville suffered to once again bring his hijinks to the screen.

In the caption for one Instagram image that shows Knoxville getting flung off a raging bull, Paramount notes, "When you mess with the bull, you not only get the horns but a concussion, a broken wrist, and a broken rib too. @JohnnyKnoxville is indeed the magic man."

Jackass Forever Johnny Knoxville in 'Jackass Forever' | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

While some photos are kinder to the prankster, another features a winged Knoxville getting shot out of a canon. Tarantulas, snakes, a pyrotechnic, and beloved cast member Sean "Poopies" McInerney also pop up.

Jackass Forever Johnny Knoxville in 'Jackass Forever' | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

Steve-O is also back for Jackass Forever, which features Dave England, Wee Man, Dark Shark, Chris Pontius, Jasper and Nick Merlino, and Rachel Wolfson.

Jackass Forever Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Rachel Wolfson, and Sean 'Poopies' McInerny in 'Jackass Forever' | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

Separate from the movie, on the Jackass Shark Week Special Sunday night for Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week, Steve-O and Pontius tasked their cohort Poopies with jumping over shark-infested waters on a wakeboard, an antic inspired by a Happy Days scene in which the character Fonzie (Henry Winkler) is pulled by a jet ski and then jumps over a shark-filled pool. The result of Poopie's dangerous stunt? A shark bit his hand.

Jackass Forever The cast of 'Jackass Forever' and a tarantula | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

Side note: And if you're wondering why McInerney goes by Poopies, he gave a revealing interview to Stab Magazine in 2016:

"I got my nickname in Junior High. I was at my friends house and we were watching Jackass," he said. "My friend had a gorilla mask and gloves and I shouldn't have even said it… but I said 'I gotta take a s---.' So my friend was like 'Okay, go to the busiest intersection in Carlsbad and put the mask on.' I went down to the intersection, and it was empty. The boys hid in the bushes and I started to squeeze one out in the street with my board shorts around my ankles, mask and gloves on. Then all the cars pulled up. The boys were laughing so hard in the bushes… somehow the cops got there really fast."

He continued, "All my friends told everyone at school the next day. And then, I was the kid who pooped in the street… All through high school I never had a girlfriend, never went to prom, never did anything with a chick because my name was Poopies."

So there you have it.

Jackass Forever Pyrotechnic Tory Belleci brings his skills to 'Jackass Forever.' | Credit: Sean Cliver/Paramount

Jackass Forever is set to hit theaters Oct. 22, 2021.