The actor extinguished rumors that he's set to play Johnny Storm in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie.

Jack Quaid shoots down Fantastic Four casting rumors, calls for donations to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Jack Quaid won't be saying "flame on" any time soon.

After reports circulated on Thursday claiming the Boys star was set to play Johnny Storm in Marvel Studios' upcoming Fantastic Four, Quaid took to Twitter for a bit of clarification. "Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I'm flattered," the actor wrote in a tweet.

The actor used his platform to bring attention to efforts supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike, saying, "Now that you're here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!"

In a follow-up tweet, Quaid also plugged the Entertainment Community Fund as a worthy cause.

The actor was cited as a possible Johnny Storm in tweets by reporter Jeff Sneider, who has since deleted his claim that Quaid would join the MCU. Sneider has now pivoted to claiming Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn is in the running for the role.

Johnny Storm, the flammable hero also known as the Human Torch, was portrayed by a pre-Captain America Chris Evans in the 2005 and 2007 Fantastic Four movies and by a pre-Black Panther Michael B. Jordan in the 2015 iteration.

Quaid has been among the SAG-AFTRA strike's most vocal supporters, frequently posting photos from the picket line in New York City.

Quaid is no stranger to comic book entertainment — in addition to the ultraviolent superhero satire The Boys, the actor also voiced a version of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and plays Superman/Clark Kent on My Adventures with Superman.

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four, directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, is currently slated for release on May 2, 2025. No casting for the film has been announced, and SAG-AFTRA members are not permitted to negotiate deals for new projects from AMPTP studios like Disney until the end of the strike.