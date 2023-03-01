Jack Huston channels the devil in creepy clip from modern retelling of the Mary and Joseph story

You might need more than a prayer to escape this guy.

In the upcoming movie Hail Mary, a modern retelling of the biblical Mary and Joseph story, Jack Huston stars as the devil's right-hand man, Baal, who will stop at nothing to find a mysteriously pregnant woman named Maria (Velma's Natalia del Riego) as she tries to cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

And as you can see in the exclusive first-look clip above, Baal is hot on her trail and giving out killer handshakes to anyone in his way. After emerging from a field not far from a hiding Maria, the dapperly dressed Baal encounters a worker (played by Alí Rondón) who asks him where he came from.

"I came from the soil, my friend," Baal says ominously. "Just like your crops. And to the soil I shall return, but not until I serve my purpose. Maybe I can meet your Maria?"

Jack Huston HAIL MARY (L-R) Benny Emmanuel and Jack Huston in 'Hail Mary' | Credit: Light of Mine Holdings

When he is refused, Baal asks if there are any diseases in the man's family before taking his hand and saying, "Forgive us our trespasses." The farmer then falls to the ground and appears to age rapidly before dying. Soon, his fellow workers who haven't started running already drop dead too.

Maria, still hiding in horror nearby, is then quietly saved by a woman named Gabriel (Westworld's Angela Sarafyan), who swoops in and takes her away to find safety.

Per the genre-bending film's official synopsis, Maria is a 17-year-old from Belize who finds herself mysteriously pregnant. Traveling on foot and following the North Star to safety in the U.S., Maria must escape a deadly virus in addition to the demonic Baal. Along the way, she meets Jose (Benny Emmanuel), a mediocre carpenter who helped build a tunnel under the Rio Grande. They join forces with Gabrielle (a proxy of the Angel Gabriel) and face off against Baal, the cartels, and US Border Patrol.

HAIL MARY Natalia del Riego in 'Hail Mary' | Credit: Anglae Teresa Abreu/Light of Mine Holdings

Directed by Rosemary Rodriguez (The Good Wife) and written by Knate Lee (The New Mutants), the film was produced by Karina Miller (To the Bone) and Aidan West. Executive producers include Talal AlAbbar, Keanu Reeves, Joseph Lanius, Alastair Burlingham, Gary Raskin, and Danny Chan.

Hail Mary makes its world debut at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Tex. as part of the Narrative Spotlight section on March 13.