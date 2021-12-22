Jack Hedley, the prolific actor best known for appearing in the film For Your Eyes Only with Roger Moore, died Dec. 11. He was 92.

HIs death was confirmed by the Times of London in a notice that read that Hedley "died on 11th December 2021, aged 92, after a short illness bravely borne. At his request there will be no funeral. He will be much missed by his family and friends."

Jack Hedley Jack Hedley | Credit: ITV/Shutterstock

Born in London as Jack Hawkins in 1929, the actor changed his last name to Hedley to avoid being mistaken with another British actor of the same name. He started his acting career in the 50s, becoming a prominent fixture on both the big and small screen, with movie roles in The Scarlet Blade, Witchcraft, The Secret of Blood Island, as well as an uncredited role in Lawrence of Arabia.

Hedley's big break came when he was cast opposite Moore as Sir Timothy Havelock in the Bond film For Your Eyes Only. During his career, he amassed an impressive 99 credits over five decades across film, television, and theater, with roles in the British television shows Only Fools and Horses, Space Precinct, and Dalziel and Pascoe.

Hedley's stage productions included Colditz and The Scarlet Blade, as well as the American war story The Longest Day alongside Richard Burton. His last on-screen appearance was as a priest in the Italian limited series St. Paul.