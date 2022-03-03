The "Nail Tech" and "Industry Baby" hip-hop star is one white guy who can jump.

Jack Harlow is making the leap to the big screen, and what a way to kick off the rapper's acting career.

The hip-hop star landed a lead role in the remake of White Men Can't Jump, the 1992 classic that featured Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson.

Snipes and Harrelson starred in the film from director Ron Shelton as two streetball hustlers. In the remake, Harlow will fill Harrelson's role, which was that of a former college ball player hustling streetballers who think he can't play.

Jack Harlow; White Men Can't Jump Jack Harlow will take over Woody Harrelson's role in the new 'White Men Can't Jump' remake | Credit: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images; Everett Collection

Deadline was the first to report the news.

As it happens, Harlow's got game. He played basketball in the NBA All-Star Weekend's Celebrity Game towards the end of February. The NBA shared a clip from the event in which the rapper landed a 4-point throw. Watch the clip below.

Shelton and Snipes spoke with EW for the original's 25th anniversary in 2017. "It's one of the fondest experiences of my professional life. I made a lifelong friend and a spiritual brother," Snipes had said of Harrelson.

The actor also spoke about the planned remake at the time. "If Woody's in, then I'm in," he said. "Better believe though, no matter the age, we'll take down those young cats."

Calmatic (House Party) will now direct the new movie, which is based on a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Blake Griffin is also amongst the executive producers, which include Hall, Ryan Kalil, Noah Weinstein, and E. Brian Dobbins.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: