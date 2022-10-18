Watch Jack Black sing 'In the End of Time' to young School of Rock fan with rare disease

Dude, he services society by rocking, okay? Jack Black sang a classic School of Rock song to a fan during a fundraising event.

The sweet moment occurred at the Providence TrinityKids Care Foundation's annual Layla Paige and Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care event hosted on Oct. 8, where Black served as host for another year to raise funds for child hospice programs. The actor and comedian met Abraham, 15, who has a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome.

Abraham told Black he was a fan of School of Rock and that his favorite song from the 2003 comedy is "In the End of Time." Black then stepped back into the role of substitute music teacher Dewey Finn and sang snippets from the song to an enthused Abraham, as seen in the video captured by his mother, Veronica, below.

"It's almost been a week since the meet and Abraham is still talking about how he got to meet Jack," Veronica told Upworthy of the viral moment.

Black has been a longtime supporter of the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, which funds research and supports families affected by mitochondrial disorders. In 2016, the comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to bust some dance moves while raising funds for the foundation.

Earlier this year, the actor called School of Rock — a film centered on guitarist Dewey Finn (Black) and his exploits as a substitute music teacher at an elite private elementary school after he's booted from his rock band — the "highlight" of his movie career. "My best memories are just that group of kids, and how funny and great they were," Black told Entertainment Tonight. "It's definitely the highlight of my career, I can say that. Honestly."

Black most recently starred in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood. He'll next appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Bowser and reprise his voice role as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4.

