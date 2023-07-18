The 15 best Jack Black movies and TV shows, ranked

15. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

Some questionable decisions were made along Mario and Luigi's path back to the big screen. But Black's casting as the Nintendo plumbers' eternal nemesis, Bowser, was not one of them. The actor's burly voice is the ideal fit for the King of the Koopas, with just the right capacity for the misplaced romantic longing that drives his ploy to marry Princess Peach — or destroy the Mushroom Kingdom trying.

EW's Christian Holub agreed: "Black's performance is the standout of this voice cast (which makes sense given his years of experience in the Kung Fu Panda franchise), and Bowser's many parody songs expressing his love for Peach make great use of the Tenacious D vocalist's unique skills." This rare villainous turn for Black allows the actor to explore the sinister side of his signature theatrics, embodying a larger-than-extra-life threat that gives stakes to the film's direct-from-the-games set pieces.

Where to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie: Amazon Prime Video (to purchase)