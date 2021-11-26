The actor returns to his role as the Daily Bugle editor in the upcoming superhero movie.

J.K. Simmons shared a hairy detail or two about his reprised role of Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor said during a recent interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that when he was approached to reprise his role from Tobey Maguire's Spidey trilogy, it was all a bit last minute and soon after he met with executives at Sony, he was shooting his scenes. But first he had some questions about J. Jonah Jameson's (now the host of TheDailyBugle.net) look.

SPIDER-MAN 2, J.K. Simmons J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) got a makeover for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' | Credit: Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection; Marvel Studios, Sony Pictures

Simmons said that he was told, "'No, we don't want you to have the flat-top haircut,' and I was like, 'Wait, wait, wait. What?'"

Indeed, rather than the memorable flat-top haircut, Jameson is now balding.

The Invincible star said that when talk of losing Jameson's iconic mustache came up, however, he put his foot down over that particular staple of the newspaper editor's comic-book look.

"It was a negotiation then at that point," he said. "Obviously, the most important thing is that he's still the same blowhard and he does have the same damn mustache, close to it, and cigar at least."

He added that this time around Jameson is a "slightly different version" of the character. "Certainly, from the creators of this iteration of the story, it's a very different character," he said. "To me, it's a slightly different character. It's the same blowhard... the same guy with less hair."

No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17 and stars Tom Holland as the titular Spider-Man/Peter Parker who is trying to juggle his newfound infamy, schoolwork, and his burgeoning relationship with MJ (Zendaya). He turns to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange for a magical fix, inadvertently triggering a cascade of universe-threatening problems.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.