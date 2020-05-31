J.K. Simmons wants to play every famous Chris' dad after working with Chris Evans and Chris Pratt

J.K. Simmons has a surprising new career goal in mind, and it involves every famous Chris in Hollywood.

The Oscar-winning actor chatted with PeopleTV's Lola Ogunnaike for the latest episode of Couch Surfing, in which the two discussed his new role playing Chris Evans' father in the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, among other things.

After remarking that he knew he was a fan of Evans' work and that he'd "be a good guy to work with" on the show, Simmons joked that he doesn't want to stop at one famous Chris.

"My career plan now is to play the father of every handsome, blue-eyed movie star stud named Chris," he said. "So I checked off my Chris Evans box, and I just finished a film [The Tomorrow War] with Chris Pratt where I play his father, so that's number two."

Simmons added, "So if you're casting out there I'm looking — Chris Pine, I'm available, and Chris Hemsworth — in either order, I mean we don't have to go alphabetical."

