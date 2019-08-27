See the young and adult Losers’ Club stars together at the It Chapter Two premiere

By Lauren Morgan
August 27, 2019 at 12:19 PM EDT

It Chapter Two stars float to the film's premiere

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The stars of It Chapter Two traded Derry, Maine for Los Angeles when they stepped out for the film’s premiere on Monday night. The event brought together the younger stars who made up the Losers’ Club, the actors who play the older versions of those characters, and at least one red balloon (thankfully, with no killer clown on the other end). Keep clicking to see more photos.

Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell, and Wyatt Oleff

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jay Ryan, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Isaiah Mustafa, Chosen Jacobs, Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer, James Ransone, Sophia Lillis, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard, Andy Bean, and Wyatt Oleff

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Sophia Lillis

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Bill Hader

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bill Skarsgård 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jay Ryan

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jeremy Ray Taylor

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Andy Bean

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Wyatt Oleff  

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
James Ransone

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jack Dylan Grazer

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Isaiah Mustafa

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Chosen Jacobs

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Jaeden Martell

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Andy Muschietti

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Jessica Chastain

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Michael Gandolfini

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cheyenne Jackson

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bill Hader

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jess Weixler

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Mena Suvari

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alabama Luella Barker, Travis Barker, and Landon Asher Barker

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bill Skarsgård 

Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Jeff Garlin

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Maia Shibutani

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dania Ramirez

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
