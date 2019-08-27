See the young and adult Losers’ Club stars together at the It Chapter Two premiere

It Chapter Two stars float to the film's premiere
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The stars of It Chapter Two traded Derry, Maine for Los Angeles when they stepped out for the film’s premiere on Monday night. The event brought together the younger stars who made up the Losers’ Club, the actors who play the older versions of those characters, and at least one red balloon (thankfully, with no killer clown on the other end). Keep clicking to see more photos.
Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Martell, and Wyatt Oleff
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jay Ryan, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Isaiah Mustafa, Chosen Jacobs, Jaeden Martell, Jack Dylan Grazer, James Ransone, Sophia Lillis, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard, Andy Bean, and Wyatt Oleff
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain and Sophia Lillis
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard and Bill Hader
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Andy Bean and Wyatt Oleff
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Sophia Lillis
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Bill Hader
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Finn Wolfhard
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bill Skarsgård
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jay Ryan
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jeremy Ray Taylor
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Andy Bean
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Wyatt Oleff
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
James Ransone
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jack Dylan Grazer
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Isaiah Mustafa
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Chosen Jacobs
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Jaeden Martell
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Andy Muschietti
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Jessica Chastain
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Michael Gandolfini
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Cheyenne Jackson
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bill Hader
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jess Weixler
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Mena Suvari
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Alabama Luella Barker, Travis Barker, and Landon Asher Barker
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Bill Skarsgård
Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic
Jeff Garlin
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Maia Shibutani
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Dania Ramirez
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
