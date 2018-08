Here's everyone cast as the grown-up Losers in It: Chapter Two

Jay Ryan has the right stuff to play the grown-up version of the group’s New Kids on the Block aficionado and lonely Pennywise researcher. The New Zealand actor, best known for Top of the Lake and the Beauty & the Beast reboot TV series, has signed on to play the adult version of Jeremy Ray Taylor’s character in It: Chapter Two. In King’s novel, Ben grows up to shed his heft and becomes a successful architect. The “H” initial that bully Henry Bowers carved onto his stomach hasn’t faded, however, and neither has his long-ago crush on Beverly.