It Chapter Two trailer deep dive: New horrors, old tricks, same ol' Pennywise

One particularly unsettling scene from King’s book is making its way into Muschietti’s film, but it’s unclear how it will be received by modern audiences, given the subject matter.

Xavier Dolan plays Adrian Mellon, a gay man who is attacked with his boyfriend by a homophobic gang in Derry after an earlier altercation at a carnival. He’s then tossed over the side of the bridge by these bigots. Once in the water, he becomes another victim of Pennywise.

“It is an iconic scene in the book and one we wanted to include in the movie,” screenwriter Gary Dauberman told The Hollywood Reporter previously. “It is the first attack in present-day Derry and sets the stage for what Derry has become. It is the influence of Pennywise even while he is hibernating, and it’s pure evil what happens to Adrian. These bullies working through Pennywise was important for us to show.”