Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani's The Lovebirds sets Netflix release date after studio swap

The Lovebirds type TV Show genre Romantic Comedy

The Lovebirds, the new comedy from Insecure's Issa Rae and The Eternals' Kumail Nanjiani, will officially nest on Netflix this May.

The film, about a couple dragged into a murder plot, was once set to premiere in theaters on April 3 through Paramount Pictures. But the coronavirus pandemic prompted the studio to move the title to Netflix in lieu of a theatrical bow. Now, The Lovebirds will premiere on the streaming platform May 22.

Netflix released a trailer (the same one as that first preview) to mark the announcement.

It hijinks start when Jibran (Nanjiani) and Leilani (Rae) are accosted in their car by a guy claiming to be a cop commandeering their vehicle to chase down a perp. But it doesn't appear that this guy is legit an officer of the law when he runs over his target... again and again and again. Now the couple are on the run, framed for the murder.

“Due to — spoilers — we end up having to get new clothes at a CVS-type store,” Nanjiani previously told EW. “Since we’re in such dire straits, we don’t put much thought into what clothes to buy. So…that’s how you end up looking if you randomly pick clothes up at a CVS.”

Other changes to Paramount's film slate, as Hollywood collectively tries to bounce back from stay-at-home quarantine orders across the country, include Top Gun: Maverick moving to Dec. 23 and A Quiet Place Part II moving to Sept. 4.

