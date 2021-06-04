Issa Rae joins Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel: 'A dream come true'

Issa Rae is joining the Spider-Verse.

EW has confirmed that the Insecure star will voice Jessica Drew, a.k.a. Spider-Woman, in the highly-anticipated sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

"The way I have loved Spider-Man since the third grade," Rae posted to her Instagram story along with the spider emoji on Friday. "A dream come true."

Issa Rae Issa Rae | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Though plot details are being kept under wraps, The Hollywood Reporter reports that Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will be reprising their roles as Miles Morales (a.k.a. Spider-Man) and Spider-Gwen in the film.

The Sony Pictures Animation follow-up will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. Phil Lord and Chris Miller are returning to produce and write, with Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Christina Steinberg as producers and Alonzo Ruvalcaba as co-producer. David Callaham will also write the script with Lord and Miller. Original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey is back as an executive producer with Aditya Sood.

The Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel is set to premiere in theaters on Oct. 7, 2022.

Rae is currently filming the fifth and final season of her hit HBO comedy series Insecure and starring in and executive producing A Black Lady Sketch Show. She was most recently seen in #BlackAF, The Photograph, and The Lovebirds, and announced that she is relaunching Project Greenlight (a Miramax and HBO docuseries about aspiring directors that first premiered in 2001) among other upcoming HBO projects.