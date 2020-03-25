Image zoom Lucasfilm; Universal Pictures; Disney/Pixar

With people across the country (and around the world) being advised to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, many films fans are turning to VOD for solace. So it's not surprising that Fandango has reported its "biggest weekend ever" for its video-on-demand service, FandangoNow.

The Invisible Man and Onward topped the platform's list of movies with the highest sales and rentals this past weekend, which also includes Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and The Hunt (the latter of which saw its theatrical release stalled several times).

The full top 10 list is:

The list features four titles from 2020, with The Hunt's March 13 debut making it the most recently released film to make the ranking. The film hit VOD just a week after its theatrical release, as Universal and other studios began making their movies available early on digital platforms in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The Invisible Man, Onward, and Emma also opened this year.

It also appears fans have found Knives Out, Rian Johnson's modern take on the whodunnit, ripe for rewatching. The feature, which opened in November, took the No. 9 spot.

"As fans continue to look for new content to watch at home, FandangoNow experienced its biggest weekend ever," said Cameron Douglas, the head of the service, in a statement. "Our top sellers consisted of movies right out of the theaters, as well as other digital releases not yet available on subscription services. We expect to see another big week ahead with at least six new releases arriving on our service this week."

Recent releases Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, Dolittle, The Gentlemen, and The Way Back are currently available on FandangoNow, with I Still Believe, Bad Boys For Life, and Trolls World Tour coming soon.

Recent releases Birds of Prey, Bloodshot, Dolittle, The Gentlemen, and The Way Back are currently available on FandangoNow, with I Still Believe, Bad Boys For Life, and Trolls World Tour coming soon.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

