Into the Wild bus removed from Alaskan forest due to public safety concerns

Call it Out of the Wild.

The Alaska National Guard announced Thursday that they have removed the abandoned bus made famous by the book and film Into the Wild from its resting place in the wilderness near Healy, Alaska. In a press release, the National Guard cited public safety concerns as the reason for removing the bus, noting that several travelers have been injured or killed attempting to reach it.

“We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination,” Commissioner Corri A. Feige said in a statement. “However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives."

Into the Wild subject Christopher McCandless, played by Emile Hirsch in Sean Penn's 2007 film adaptation of the nonfiction book, used the bus as shelter while attempting to survive in the Alaskan wilderness. McCandless died there in 1992. The book and film created public interest in the bus, and it became a popular destination for tourists.

A helicopter airlifted the bus from its location to a temporary resting place. It will be stored "in a safe, secure location," according to the press release, while options on where to relocate it are considered.

