Patrick Wilson returns to the Further in trailer for Insidious: The Red Door

Between his starring roles in The Conjuring films and the Insidious series Patrick Wilson has become very familiar with onscreen ghosts and ghoulies, which may explain why the actor has made the fifth entry in the latter franchise his directorial debut. Wilson starred in 2010's Insidious and its 2013 sequel along with Rose Byrne, Ty Simpkins, and Andrew Astor, all of whom have returned to appear in Insidious: The Red Door (the just-released trailer for which you can watch below).

In the film, Wilson's Josh Lambert and Simpkins' now college-aged Dalton must go deeper into the supernatural realm of The Further than ever before, facing their much-tormented family's dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The film's cast also includes Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. The screenplay is by Scott Teems from a story by Insidious writer Leigh Whannell who wrote all four previous films and directed the third, 2015's Insidious: Chapter 3.

Insidious: The Red Door is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, Whannell, and James Wan, who directed the first two Insidious movies. When EW spoke with Wan and Blum last year ahead of the release of the pair's film M3GAN, the Blumhouse boss said that it was "really really fun for both of us to have Patrick in the director's seat [on Insidious: The Red Door]. We got to torture him a little bit, which was nice."

Insidious: The Red Door is released July 7. Watch the film's trailer below.

