Insidious: The Red Door topples Indiana Jones at the weekend box office

The fifth entry in the Insidious franchise now has the second-most successful debut in the series.

The Insidious franchise is back with a vengeance.

Despite the humble expectations of the ongoing horror franchise, Insidious: The Red Door opened to an estimated $32.7 million, putting it in the top slot for the weekend box office. The fifth entry in the franchise is now the second-most successful domestic opening of the series, falling just behind the 2012 sequel Insidious: Chapter 2 (which earned 40.3 million).

The Red Door is particularly special because it marks franchise star Patrick Wilson's directorial debut.

Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems Insidious: The Red Door Patrick Wilson in 'Insidious: The Red Door' | Credit: Boris Martin/Screen Gems

"I didn't feel like I wanted my first foray into directing to be a horror movie or to be trying to fill James' shoes," Wilson recently told EW. "[But] I sat on it for about a day and then I realized, 'Are you kidding me? Of course I want to do this.' Where else are you going to get this opportunity?"

The horror flick is a father-son story that once again sees the Lambert family fending off demons and malevolent spirits. Elsewhere, Harrison Ford is back to fighting Nazi's — but his last crusade as an adventuring archaeologist is not reigning supreme in its second box office weekend.

Reported as the franchises most expensive film to date, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opened over July 4 weekend to a disappointing (if respectable) $60 million. It has now dropped over 50%, only grossing an estimated $26.5 million, according to Comscore. The film comes 42 years after Ford first donned the iconic fedora and puts us in the hands of James Mangold for Indy's last hurrah.

Surging to a surprising high in third place is Angel Studios' Sound of Freedom, the conservative-leaning thriller that raked in $18.2 million after a big July 4 debut. The film now sits at a $40.2 million total.

A holdover in its fourth week, Pixar and Disney's Elemental is holding strong at No. 4 with $9.6 million, trailed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse with $8 million. The kid-appropriate titles are followed by two female-led comedies, both embracing raunchy fun. Lionsgate's Joy Ride opened in sixth place with only $5.9 million. Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu star in the film about four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

Below that with a weekend gross of $5.3 million is No Hard Feelings, the Jennifer Lawrence comedy following a woman on the brink of losing her childhood home, who agrees to date a wealthy couple's awkward 19-year-old son.

