Blumhouse announces new Insidious film, to be directed by Patrick Wilson

Get ready to step back into The Further. Blumhouse announced today that the company will make a fifth Insidious movie.

The new entry in the horror series will be the directorial debut of Patrick Wilson, who plays the haunted Josh Lambert in the Insidious films. Scott Teems wrote the script based on a story by franchise co-creator Leigh Whannell. The cast will include Wilson and Ty Simpkins, who plays Lambert's son Dalton in the movies. The film will pick up 10 years after the last installment, as Dalton begins college.

“I’m honored and thrilled to be at the helm of the next Insidious installment, which will provide an amazing chance to unpack everything the Lamberts went through a decade ago, as well as deal with the consequences of their choices," said Wilson in a statement. "Directing the movie is both professionally and personally a full circle moment for me, and I am extremely grateful to be entrusted in continuing to tell this frightening and haunting story. Into the further we go…."

“One of the primary reasons the interest and appetite from fans has lasted for Insidious is because the people involved in the first film have stayed involved and kept it vital, interesting and good," said Blumhouse founder Jason Blum. "I’m so grateful to our collaborators on the franchise."

