Oh, Joy! Inside Out 2 on the way with Amy Poehler returning
Prepare to feel all the feels (again), because Pixar's Inside Out is returning for another emotional rollercoaster. A sequel was announced at D23 on Friday.
Starring Amy Poehler as Joy, Bill Hader as Fear, Mindy Kaling as Envy, Lewis Black as Anger, and Phyllis Smith as Sadness, the original Inside Out was both a critical success (EW's Chris Nashawaty gave it an A) and a box office juggernaut when it hit theaters in 2015, raking in $356.9 million in the U.S. and and $858.8 million worldwide. News of a sequel triggers many emotions, but surprise isn't one of them.
Poehler will reprise the role of Joy in the sequel, it was revealed at the annual Disney fan convention in Anaheim, Calif.
A Pixar sequel is by no means unheard of (the Cars franchise alone has produced five feature films), but director Pete Docter (Up) wasn't planning on a second Inside Out in the weeks after the film's release. "There's no sequel idea from me at this point," Docter told EW in June 2015, though he did leave the door open to the possibility: "Never say never."
Guess it's a good thing we didn't.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
Comments