Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny raids the box office of doom with $60M opening weekend

At this weekend's box office, Harrison Ford turned the Dial of Destiny all the way up to, well, not 11, but to a respectable yet disappointing volume. The fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise opened with $60 million domestically, grossing $130 worldwide, according to Comscore.

Some 42 years after he first donned that iconic fedora, Ford takes his last bow as the adventurer archaeologist in director James Mangold's addition to the franchise.

Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

After the lackluster Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which nevertheless still gave us Cate Blanchett in a scene-stealing bob, Ford thought Jones had "room for one more story."

"And that story was the one that dealt with age, time, and relationships in his family — knitting the whole thing together just a little bit more, and feeling a kind of roundness in all of the different stories we've told," Ford told EW. "I'm more comfortable leaving him at this place than he was at the end of Crystal Skull."

The majority of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend are holdovers from previous weeks, with the exception, besides Indy, being Universal's Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, about a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens. That movie opened at No. 6 with $5.2 million domestically ($12.8 worldwide).

Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.' | Credit: Sony Pictures Animation

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still going strong in its fifth week, holding tight at No. 2 while taking in an estimated $11.5 million across the three-day weekend, bringing its domestic total to $339.9 million, with $607.3 million at the global box office.

Pixar's Elemental continues to struggle to find that trademark animated magic, bringing in $11.3 million in its third week of release for a domestic cume of $88.8 million ($187 globally). In fourth, the Jennifer Lawrence sex comedy No Hard Feelings brought in $7.5 million for a domestic total of $29.3 million ($49.3 worldwide).

Rounding out the top 5, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts earned $7 million in its fourth weekend, for a domestic cume of $136.1 million and a global cume of $381.3 million. Meanwhile, in only its third week of release, The Flash lost its footing and fell to eighth place, earning $5 million, putting it just short of $100 million domestically ($99.3 million), though it's faring better overseas, grossing $245.4 worldwide.

