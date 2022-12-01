Indy brings his whip to a gunfight in first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Indiana Jones is back in action.

The first teaser trailer for the fifth film in the beloved action-adventure franchise just dropped on Thursday, and with it, the film's title has been revealed: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

As previously reported out of the D23 Expo in September, the trailer is action-packed, featuring scenes in a desert, underwater, a confrontation atop a moving train, and more. It also delivers a first look at a digitally de-aged Harrison Ford, and a peek at Phoebe Waller-Bridge as his goddaughter Helena. There are also some familiar faces, with John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, who was last seen in the third film, The Last Crusade. He can be heard telling Indy, "I miss the desert. I miss the sea. And I miss waking up every morning wondering what wonderful adventure the new day will bring to us." Indy sadly tells him, "Those days have come and gone." But Sallah cryptically says, "Perhaps. Perhaps not."

Though it's light on precise plot details, the trailer is packed with callbacks to previous installments, ending with Indy bringing his famed bullwhip to a gunfight (a nod to the classic sword vs. gun scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark). It was previously revealed that the film, which is set in 1969 amid the space race, will see everyone's favorite professor of archaeology fighting a familiar foe — Nazis.

Starring along with Ford, Waller-Bridge, and Rhys-Davies are Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters, Ethan Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen and Holbrook, who are playing the villainous Voller and his lackey, Klaber, respectively, both briefly make their debut in the clip as well.

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since 1981, is once again composing the score.

Watch the trailer above. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — which Ford swears is his last outing as Henry Jones Jr. — hits theaters June 30, 2023.