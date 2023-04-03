The final film starring Harrison Ford as the globe-trotting archaeologist will open in U.S. theaters on June 30.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May

Indiana Jones is returning to France.

Disney announced on Monday that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the latest adventure film starring Harrison Ford as the titular globe-trotting archaeologist, will make its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 before opening in theaters on June 30.

Dial of Destiny is the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg, though Ford has made clear that the original filmmaker is still "deeply involved" as a producer.

The Cannes premiere marks a homecoming for director James Mangold. "In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of Director's Fortnite," Mangold said in a statement, referencing his 1995 debut Heavy. "Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny A de-aged Harrison Ford in a flashback scene from 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.' | Credit: Lucasfilm Ltd.

In addition to Ford, the film stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Mads Mikkelsen, and John Rhys-Davies, who will be reprising his role as franchise favorite Sallah.

