Okay, so we finally have some idea of what this movie is about.

Everyone's favorite Professor of Archaeology, expert on the occult, and obtainer of rare antiquities is back in action.

A new trailer for Indiana Jones 5, officially known as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, debuted as part of Lucasfilm's panel at Friday's Star Wars Celebration in London. The footage, which was presented by director James Mangold and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, gives fans a better understanding of what's going on in this movie.

As Harrison Ford's Indy plans to retire for good, he's visited by his goddaughter Helena (Waller-Bridge), who knows he once found "a dial that could change the course of history" on a train with the Nazi Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) once upon a time. According to Indy, Helena is now chasing the thing that made her own father go crazy.

"They haven't seen each other for a very long time and in some ways she's the worst thing that could happen to him at this time in his life, but also the best thing," Waller-Bridge said on the Star Wars Celebration stage of Helena.

Helena, it turns out, will do anything to get this dial, even screwing over Dr. Jones. There's clearly some mystical properties to it. "I've been looking for this all my life," Indy says.

"Hitler made mistakes," Voller says separately. "And with this I will correct them all."

The trailer is the most in-depth look at the highly guarded film since the movie's Super Bowl ad in February. We also get a glimpse of John Rhys-Davies returning as Sallah, along with lots of various action sequences and a digitally de-aged Ford for a flashback sequence that opens the film.

Mangold previously confirmed to EW that the film opens in 1944 with a "blast of classic Indy action, me doing my very best version of Steven [Spielberg], and Harrison doing his best version of being under 40." A glimpse of the opening sequence, which features the de-aging effect on the 80-year-old actor, appears in the first teaser trailer.

From there, the bulk of the film's story takes place in 1969, amid the space race. "So, you have Cold Wars, nuclear power, intrigue, the lack of clear good guys and bad guys," Mangold explained. "In the same way, you have to be really considerate about how you try and transpose a fairly simplistic kind of black-hat, white-hat sensibility into a period that is more complicated. We try to exploit that by jumping forward into 1969 to a hero who is used to a black-and-white world, [but finds himself] in a world that has gone gray."

Antonio Banderas, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, and Ethann Isidore also star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The film, which Ford swears is his last in the franchise, hits theaters June 30.

