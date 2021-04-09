Indiana Jones 5 adds Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as lead opposite Harrison Ford

Waller-Bridge's next big role is in the (Flea)bag.

Turns out the Hollywood industry is just as obsessed with Fleabag as the rest of us.

Fleabag creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge continues to her domination of the entertainment space by landing a leading role in the untitled Indiana Jones 5 opposite Harrison Ford, Disney and Lucasfilm announced on Friday.

Details on Waller-Bridge's role remain under wraps, but this is the first major casting for the film beyond Ford's return as the titular adventuring archaeologist. It also means that the project, after numerous delays, is now getting much closer to filming.

The big Disney investors day presentation last year confirmed Indiana Jones 5 is now scheduled for theaters on July 29, 2022.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones.

Waller-Bridge previously featured in Lucasfilm's Solo: A Star Wars Story, the prequel movie about a young version of Ford's classic Star Wars character Han Solo, as the droid L3-37. In addition to now working with Ford, Waller-Bridge is also planning a reunion with her costar on Solo, Donald Glover, for a Mr. & Mrs. Smith Amazon series.

Lucasfilm also confirmed that John Williams, the iconic film composer of the Indiana Jones franchise, will return to score the fifth installment, directed by Logan's James Mangold.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Indiana Jones franchise director Steven Spielberg, franchise producer Frank Marshall, and Solo and Rogue One producer Simon Emanuel are on board as producers.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

