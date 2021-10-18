Indiana Jones 5 delayed another year to 2023

The long-gestating Indiana Jones 5 is turning back into an urban legend. We'll believe it when we see it.

The fifth installment of the Harrison Ford-led franchise has been delayed nearly an entire year from its previously scheduled 2022 premiere date in theaters, marking the latest in a long line of delays for this movie.

Lucasfilm's untitled Indiana Jones sequel was last set to open next year on July 29, but it has been reset for June 30, 2023. This comes as Disney announced a number of shifts to its 2022-2023 theatrical slate.

The shift could have something to do with a shoulder injury Ford sustained while rehearsing a fight scene in June. The actor was seen wearing a cast in the weeks that followed. But there was no official reason for the release shuffle given.

Ford is set to return as the titular archaeological adventurer in a film directed by James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) and costarring Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Paparazzi photos of the set were captured in the U.K. this past June as filming kicked off.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull Harrison Ford in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.' | Credit: David James/Lucasfilm

Other date changes announced Monday affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be linked to the events of Disney+'s WandaVision and this December's Spider-Man: No Way Home, has been pushed from March 25, 2022 to take over Thor: Love and Thunder's old spot on May 6 of the same year.

The fourth Thor movie, directed again by Taika Waititi, will now open on July 8, 2022, which bumps Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Nov. 11, 2022, which then bumps Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels to Feb. 17, 2023, which then bumps Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to July 28, 2023 in a major domino effect.

Four untitled 2023 movies have been removed from the calendar for the moment, including one Disney live-action film, two Marvel titles, and one project from 20th Century. A third 2023 Marvel movie that was previously scheduled for Nov. 10 has been bumped up just a few days to Nov. 3 of that year.

