The Indian action film of the decade is getting a sequel.

Director S.S. Rajamouli has confirmed that he is currently at work on a follow-up to the film. His father, the screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad, is developing the script.

Though little is known about the project, Rajamouli noted at a screening in Chicago over the weekend that he and his father were collaborating on the project.

"My father is the story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about [the sequel], and he's working on the story," Rajamouli shared.

One of the most expensive movies ever made in India, with a budget of $72 million, the film has proved to be a box office smash since its debut in March.

Set in the 1920s, RRR follows real-life Indian freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan). The Telugu-language historical fiction narrative centers on their friendship and their fight against British imperialists. The three-hour epic has gained notoriety for its nonstop action sequences and intricate fight choreography.

It has become the most popular film on Netflix – viewed for over 47 million hours worldwide and subtitled into 15 different languages. It is the only non-English language film to trend for 10 consecutive weeks on the platform.

Rajamouli recently sat down with Anthony and Joe Russo for EW to discuss the state of action films today and expressed his awe that the film has found a fanbase around the world.

"Yes, I was surprised with the reception from the West," he said. "A good story is a good story for everyone, but I didn't think I could make films for Western sensibilities. I never believed myself. So when it came out on Netflix and people started watching it, and word of mouth started spreading, when the critics started giving out good reviews, yes I was really, really surprised."

RRR is now the second highest grossing film in India. It has also been a hit globally, earning nearly 89 percent of its roughly $100 million worldwide sales from international box offices.