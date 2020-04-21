In the Heights sets new summer 2021 release date

In the Heights (2020 film) type Movie genre Musical

The lights will come up on Washington Heights… but not until next summer.

Warner Bros. has announced that its adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's first Broadway musical, In The Heights, will now hit theaters June 18, 2021. The movie was originally slated for a June 2020 release but then postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In late March, Miranda gave Rosie O'Donnell an update on the film's status. "We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening," he said, referring to the spread of coronavirus. "There's a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right."

Image zoom Macall Polay/Warner Bros.

Directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) and starring Anthony Ramos (Broadway's Hamilton, A Star Is Born) in the lead role of Usnavi, the musical is set in Upper Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood. Miranda's vibrant tale follows the lives of the people — many of them immigrants or children of immigrants — who live and work there, including Usnavi (played by Miranda himself in the original Broadway cast), who owns the local bodega and dreams of winning big in the lottery and making it out of the barrio he grew up in. His plans are put somewhat put on hold, however, when it seems his longtime crush, beauty salon worker Vanessa (Melissa Barrera), might reciprocate his feelings. All the while, the heat rises and rises in the neighborhood, bringing everyone's tensions and truths bubbling to the surface. Yup, the summer release date is fitting.

The film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical also stars Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins as Benny, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz as Sonny de la Vega, and Marc Anthony as Sonny's father, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz plays salon worker Carla and Rent's original Mimi Marquez, Daphne Rubin-Vega, will play salon owner and neighborhood gossip Daniela. Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco also stars as Cuca, and Jimmy Smits plays Kevin Rosario. Miranda will have a small but memorable role as Piragüero, the owner of a small piragua stand that tries to compete with Mister Softee.

