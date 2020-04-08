IMDb's 'Home School' list is here to help teach kids using Hidden Figures, School of Rock, more

Image zoom Everett Collection (3)

Learning doesn't have to be a drag, especially if you're taking lessons from the best, like Jack Black, Fred Rogers, Amy Poehler, and more beloved pop-culture fixtures.

IMDb just released its "Home School" watchlist of movies that will educate and entertain kids stuck at home during the quarantine.

The film site's 20 picks run the gamut of genres, countries, and lessons. There are recent titles like Making It, the friendly NBC competition hosted by Parks and Recreation's Poehler and Nick Offerman that will teach kids arts, crafts, and of course, puns. The show is now streaming on Hulu.

Also on the list is 2016's Hidden Figures, which starred Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae as the real-life mathematicians who were essential to NASA's most ambitious missions during the space race. Besides teaching math and history, the PG movie is sure to inspire young girls everywhere. It is currently streaming on FX Now and available to rent on Amazon Prime.

There are also classic favorites on the list too, like Lean on Me, To Kill a Mockingbird, Reading Rainbow, Stand and Deliver, and more.

Other selections on IMDb's roundup include HBO's Won't You Be My Neighbor about the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, School of Rock, Selma, and Osmosis Jones, the animated film about stopping a virus, a topic more relevant than ever.

For more tips on how to keep kids (and parents) entertained while at home, EW has recommendations for family-friendly movies like Fantasia and Paddington, as well as screen-time options that won't melt your brains.

