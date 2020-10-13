Rachel Brosnahan is on a bloody roll in first I'm Your Woman trailer

Co-written and directed by Julia Hart, who penned the script with La La Land 's Jordan Horowitz, I'm Your Woman follows Brosnahan as Jean, a young woman whose husband's shady dealings put her in the middle of a menacing plot that forces her to go on the run with her child in tow. Her journey intersects with a man (Arinzé Kene) and woman (Marsha Stephanie Blake) who inspire her to fight back against her hunters, with Hart's approach to the material resisting the way women were often portrayed in iconic crime dramas of the past.

"The primary inspiration for wanting to set in the '70s was to reclaim a bit of that period and that genre for a female protagonist," Hart previously told EW. "It's such a powerful metaphor for what it means to be a woman in the world. I just feel like we are constantly on the run, dodging misogyny and trying to push the glass ceiling up. So much of the world is against women or wants women to fail, or doesn't want us to succeed or come into our power. I often feel like we're constantly on the run and having to rescue ourselves, and give ourselves permission to come into our own powers since the world doesn't always seem to want us to."