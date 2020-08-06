Things get super weird in first trailer for Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things

On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things — and let's just say there's some odd stuff going on. Written and directed by Oscar winner Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), the movie — which is inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel — stars Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Chernobyl) as Cindy, a young woman visiting her boyfriend Jake's (Jesse Plemons) family for the first time. Though Cindy believes she and her boyfriend share a "rare connection," she is still considering ending things between them and, from the looks of the trailer, that idea is likely to become more and more appealing as her stay with the parents grows stranger and stranger.