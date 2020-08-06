Things get super weird in first trailer for Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Jessie Buckley and Jesse Plemons go on quite the trip in Charlie Kaufman's new movie, coming to Netflix on Sept. 4.
Weird.
On Thursday, Netflix dropped the trailer for Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things — and let's just say there's some odd stuff going on. Written and directed by Oscar winner Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind), the movie — which is inspired by Iain Reid's bestselling namesake novel — stars Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose, Chernobyl) as Cindy, a young woman visiting her boyfriend Jake's (Jesse Plemons) family for the first time. Though Cindy believes she and her boyfriend share a "rare connection," she is still considering ending things between them and, from the looks of the trailer, that idea is likely to become more and more appealing as her stay with the parents grows stranger and stranger.
On arrival at Jake's parents' farm, the couple finds themselves stuck due to a snow storm and Cindy starts to question the nature of everything she thought she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world. Toni Collette takes on the role of Jake's mom, while David Thewlis portrays his father. There's also a dog that won't stop shaking water off its body...
I'm Thinking of Ending Things arrives Sept. 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.
