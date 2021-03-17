Nonetheless, things are overwhelmingly...positive...for Glazer right now, with one major pandemic-related exception: performing for live audiences. "I'm desperately missing sharing [my pregnancy] through stand-up," she says. Fortunately, since wrapping False Positive in spring 2019, she's at least been able to flex her funny bone. The New York native is currently filming the Apple TV+ series The Afterparty with Dave Franco and Sam Richardson in Los Angeles. "I've been feeling damn privileged and grateful to be able to play and create comedy in this time," she says. Broad City obsessives can rest assured that there are more laughs to come from the wonderfully weird minds of Glazer and Jacobson, too. The duo have "two, maybe more" projects in the works, Glazer says, including the animated series Malltown USA at Comedy Central. "We have such a great rhythm as producers," says Glazer. "It's almost like making love with a partner; you don't have to figure out how to do it after you figure out how to do it. But man, I'm really enjoying the novelty of having the majority of our interactions be about our friendship rather than work."