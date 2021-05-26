The Broad City star has a bloody good time in the upcoming Hulu thriller, also starring Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan.

Get ready to see Ilana Glazer like you've never seen her before — covered in a ton of blood.

In the first trailer for the upcoming Hulu thriller, False Positive, the Broad City actress plays Lucy, who, along with her partner Adrian (Justin Theroux), is determined to get pregnant and decides to work with a fertility specialist, Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But as Lucy's belly grows, so do her suspicions that not all is what it seems at Dr. Hindle's disquieting clinic.

"It's about how the patriarchy is expressed through medicine," Glazer — who, in a bit of providential timing, is pregnant with her first child — previously told EW of her debut lead film role. "Lucy believes that, at a base level, she is free and in charge of her own decisions. But she's not."

Glazer and John Lee, whom she met when he directed episodes of Broad City, co-wrote the script, based on a story Lee had co-written with author Alissa Nutting that explored the role of the patriarchy in pregnancy medicine and in vitro fertilization. Lee also directed the thriller.

False Positive Ilana Glazer stars in 'False Positive.' | Credit: Anna Kooris/Hulu

False Positive is out June 25 on Hulu. Watch the trailer above.