Idris Elba to star in mysterious spy thriller for Apple

By this point, we've all resigned ourselves to the fact Idris Elba is probably never going to play James Bond. Not to worry, though; the star has another way into the spy game.

Apple has acquired another high-profile film project for its streaming service, a romantic spy thriller starring and produced by Elba, with X-Men franchise veteran Simon Kinberg also producing. (Kinberg also began his career in the "romantic spy" subgenre, as the writer of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.) Little else is known about the film, which reportedly takes place in Africa and is being written by Travon Free, an alum of The Daily Show and Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Kinberg has another espionage thriller in the works, the Jessica Chastain-fronted 355, currently set to hit theaters Jan. 15. Elba, meanwhile, whose company Green Door Pictures recently signed a production deal with Apple, will next be seen in the drama Concrete Cowboys, premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.