Idris Elba's daughter didn't speak to him for weeks after losing out on role in Beast

It was literally the role she was born to play but alas Idris Elba's 20-year-old daughter didn't land the role of his character's offspring in Beast.

In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the actor revealed that his daughter Isan Elba auditioned for the film, in which he stars as a man trying to protect his two girls from a lion on a South African nature preserve. But even though they are in fact father and daughter, their on-screen chemistry "wasn't right" for the production, Elba said, adding that Isan didn't speak to him for three weeks afterward the decision was made.

"She wants to be an actress and she auditioned," Elba said on the radio show. "And you know, it came down to chemistry in the end. You know, my daughter, she was great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter was — the chemistry wasn't right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn't talk to me for about three weeks."

The film's producer Will Packer, who was also a guest on the program, insisted she was "very good" in the audition and "very close" to being chosen for the film but ultimately Iyana Halley won the part of the older daughter while Leah Jeffries portrays her younger sister.

"Idris is right, some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes doesn't translate on screen," Packer added.

Elba noted that he is "proud" of Isan, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne 'Kim' Nørgaard, for attending the premiere despite her disappointment.

"I'm really proud of her to go through that, you know what I mean," Elba said. "And then not get the role, but still come to the premiere."

Beast is now in theaters.