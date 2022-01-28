The Frozen actress jumped on the viral video trend, shouting out one of her most famous alter egos.

Idina Menzel pokes fun at John Travolta's Adele Dazeem flub in 'Not My Name' TikTok challenge

Idina Menzel has no shame playing the name game.

The Frozen actress posted an Instagram video Thursday in which she dove into the "Not My Name" challenge, a TikTok montage set to the Ting Tings' 2008 song "That's Not My Name" in which participants share their real names and then aliases they go by.

"My name is Idina, but they call me…#notmyname," the singer captioned the video, which cycled through a number of popular theater and screen roles she's played over the years, including Elphaba in Wicked, Maureen in Rent, Nancy in Enchanted, Rachel's mom in Glee, and Elsa in Frozen.

But among the singer and actress' many alter egos was a special mention for the one and only Adele Dazeem, a nod to John Travolta's famous blunder from the 2014 Academy Awards when he appeared on stage to introduce Menzel and messed up her name.

Idina Menzel Idina Menzel at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Menzel included a clip of Travolta saying "Adele Dazeem" at the end of the video, which she captioned with a bunch of question marks, since, well… that's literally not her name.

Idina Menzel Idina Menzel performing at the 86th Annual Academy Awards | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the incident, Travolta explained how the flub happened, telling a story about a backstage run-in with Goldie Hawn and being given a phonetic spelling of Menzel's name, which he claims threw him off his game.

Throughout the years, Menzel has continued to be a good sport about the whole incident, even returning to the Oscars to present an award with Travolta a year after the gaffe and calling him "Glom Gazingo."

In any case, it seems Menzel is still having the last laugh.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.