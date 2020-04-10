From Donnie Darko to Jojo Rabbit: Hollywood's most iconic bunnies, ranked

Fatal Attraction type Movie genre Mystery,

Whether Glenn Close is Ina Garten-ing them into a stew or David Lynch injects them directly into your nightmares, bunnies have long been hoppy fodder for Hollywood's greatest storytellers. Just in time for Easter, EW — with a little help from drag superstar Lady Bunny — has rated Hollywood's most iconic movie rabbits (in chronological order) on a scale of one to five crunchy carrots, from Jojo Rabbit, Fatal Attraction, Donnie Darko, and The House Bunny to classics like Bambi, Harvey, and more!

Bambi (1942)

What happened to bros before does? Thumper left Bambi for the first female he saw in the woods. Boy, bye!

Golden carrot rating: 1/5

Harvey (1950)

Jimmy Stewart's bond with a six-foot rabbit: Cute? Disturbing? Our therapist doesn't know either.

Golden carrot rating: 4/5

Fatal Attraction (1987)

This little guy sacrificed himself so Glenn Close could have a legendary Hollywood moment. American hero! "A bunny that wants to be as iconic as me needs a sexy hop," Lady Bunny tells EW. "If you're Glenn Close's bunny? Salt and pepper!"

Golden carrot rating: 5/5

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988)

Taking a — wait for it — dip into this classic fantasy feels like a joy buzzer to the heart every time!

Golden carrot rating: 5/5

Space Jam (1996)

Bugs Bunny tricked his nonsensical team into thinking they were bionic athletes because they drank tap water. TAP *claps* WATER *claps*. His power!

Golden carrot rating: 4/5

Donnie Darko (2001)

Emo affection for this nightmhare made you feel like the coolest kid in eighth grade while you tried to incorporate "cellar door" into every school paper you could (between daydreaming about Jake Gyllenhaal, of course). Automatically iconic cinema for every angsty millennial.

Golden carrot rating: 5/5

David Lynch's Rabbits (2002)

It made no sense, but where else can you hear Naomi Watts' voice coming out of a bunny? Your sleep paralysis demon (that, strangely, only started appearing after you watched this) can probably help answer that question.

Golden carrot rating: 3/5

The House Bunny (2008)

Anna Faris found freshness in the "dumb blonde" Playboy Bunny trope. We *gurgles* have to stan.

Golden carrot rating: 5/5

The Favourite (2018)

Sure, rabbits are cool, but as pawns in Emma Stone's plot for royal superiority, they're epic.

Golden carrot rating: 4/5

Us (2019)

Sorry, it takes more than just bouncing in the background as an extra to make it in this town.

Golden carrot rating: 2/5

Jojo Rabbit (2019)

The least rabbity rabbit on this list. But we can't knock anything from the mind of Zaddy Waititi.

Golden carrot rating: 4/5

Peter Rabbit series (2018-2020)

With an all-star voice cast (including James Corden, Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, and more) and whip-smart humor, who gave Beatrix Potter's beloved books permission to slap this hard on the big screen?

Golden carrot rating: 4/5

