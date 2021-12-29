Ice Cube refutes claims they underpaid actors on Friday

Following news that Faizon Love turned down reprising his role in the Friday sequel because he was underpaid on the first film, Ice Cube set the record straight.

Friday star and co-writer Ice Cube is firing back at rumors that he underpaid his fellow actors in the cult movie.

After news broke that Faizon Love turned down reprising his role as Big Worm because he only made $2,500 in the original film, Ice Cube — who helped spearhead the 1995 film as well as its two sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next — took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"I didn't rob no f---ng body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make," the actor tweeted in response to the article. "Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could've simple said 'No' but they didn't. So miss me with that s--t ... "

He continued to double down on his claims in another tweet, where he referenced the rumor that Chris Tucker quit the franchise over money.

"We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday," he wrote, noting that Tucker turned him down for "religious reasons" and because "he didn't want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore."

In an interview with All Urban Central last month, Tucker opened up about his decision to distance himself from the Friday films despite the fact they were responsible for his big break — and his words corroborate Ice Cube's explanation that weed was a big reason behind why he refused to return.

"Back then, I gotta tell you, one of the reasons why I didn't do the second one was because of the weed," said the Rush Hour star. "Because I said, man, that movie became a phenomenon. I don't want everybody smoking weed and I never really told people this because I kind of forgot about it, but it was one of the reasons why I didn't do it. Because I said, 'I don't wanna represent everybody smoking weed.'"

As it turned out, Tucker didn't lose much by striking out on his own, using the success from Friday to find starring roles in popular 90's films like Rush Hour, The Fifth Element, and Jackie Brown. And according to the actor, a return to the franchise isn't out of the question — as long as drugs aren't involved.

"I always said, because I know my fans love the movies so much [and] they always bring it up, I said, well, if they come to me with a great script and a great idea, I'd definitely consider it," he said. "But it's been so long ago and that character became such a great character. I don't wanna mess it up."

