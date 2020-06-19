Ian Holm, star of Alien and Lord of the Rings, dies at 88

Ian Holm has died at the age of 88 according to the BBC. The British actor was best known for playing the android Ash in Ridley Scott's classic 1979 horror film Alien and the hobbit Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. According to a statement by Holm's agent the actor died Friday morning peacefully in hospital with his family and carer. He was suffering from a Parkinson's-related illness.

Holm acted with Britain's Royal Shakespeare company in the '50s and '60s and in 1967 won a Tony for his performance as Lenny in Harold Pinter's The Homecoming.

Following his appearance in Alien, Holm was regularly cast in big screen roles. His many other film credits included Chariots of Fire — for which he won a BAFTA — Time Bandits, Brazil, Kenneth Branagh's 1989 version of Henry V, The Madness of King George, The Sweet Hereafter, The Fifth Element, and, of course, Jackson's Tolkien adaptations.

British director Edgar Wright has paid tribute to Holm on Twitter.

"RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying," wrote the Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director. "Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. 'I can't lie to you about your chances, but... you have my sympathies.'"