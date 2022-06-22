Hunter Schafer joins Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes

The Euphoria star has been cast as Tigris, Snow's cousin and confidante.

The Euphoria star has joined the cast of the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, EW has learned. Schafer will portray Tigris Snow, Coriolanus' cousin and confidante who advises him in everything — from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass. Portrayed by Eugenie Bondurant in the original film franchise, Tigris was known as a prized Capitol stylist. She is revealed to be Coriolanus' cousin in the prequel.

Schafer will star opposite Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler. Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel to the blockbuster film series starring Jennifer Lawrence, will follow a teenage Coriolanus Snow (Blyth) before he becomes the authoritarian president of Panem. Against the backdrop of the 10th annual Hunger Games, Coriolanus is picked to be a mentor to Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a young female tribute from the impoverished District 12.

Hunter Schafer

"But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem's attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor," according to an official synopsis. "Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy's race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake."

Zegler's West Side Story costar Josh Andrés Rivera has also been tapped to play Coriolanus' friend Sejanus Plinth. Jerome Lance, Ashley Liao, Knox Gibson, Mackenzie Lansing, and Aamer Husain are on board to portray tributes from various districts. Songbirds and Snakes is slated to hit theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

