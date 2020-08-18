Three high school seniors (and Vince Vaughn) chase the night of their life.

All drugs are legal for 24 hours in trailer for Hulu's The Binge

In the not too distant future, the United States will legalize all drugs for one day each year. The Binge, out Aug. 28 on Hulu, follows high school seniors who use the ceremonial binge to become legends. Think The Purge meets your favorite coming-of-age comedy.

The film stars Skyler Gisondo (Booksmart), Dexter Darden (The Maze Runner) and Eduardo Franco (Blockers, also Booksmart) as teens at American High who are on a quest to get binge wristbands to go to the Library, where the ceremonial "Gauntlet" challenge to crown the ultimate binger takes place. Vince Vaughn, a party comedy legend in his own right with his turn in Old School, plays the principal and father of the girl Gisondo's Griffin wants to ask out.

"She just texted from the party," Griffin says in the trailer. "Tell her we're picking up some presents!" Hags (Darden) demands, to which Griffin reports back: "It autocorrected to 'I'm going to get you pregnant.'"

The main trio is joined by an ensemble cast of Tony Cavalero, Zainne Saleh, Marta Piekarz, Esteban Benito, Brittany Garms, Natalie Goldberg, Affion Crockett, Elon Gold, Jessica Kirson, Godfrey, and Eileen Galindo. Oh, and there's a cow and gator too.

Helmed by Vaughn's The Break-Up director Jeremy Garelick, The Binge will also be a reunion between Vaughn and Gisondo, who previously starred alongside each other in 2008's Four Christmases.

Check out the full trailer for The Binge above.

