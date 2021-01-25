Hulu releases new Palm Springs cut with commentary from Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti

It was almost exactly a year ago that Palm Springs became the talk of Sundance, breaking the festival's sales record by 69 cents (noice!). The comedy then became an ever bigger hit upon its July release on Hulu, with it being very easy to relate to wedding guests Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Milioti) being forced to relive the same day over and over.

"I've been hearing from a lot of people that it's brought them joy and comfort and has moved them in a time where they've been in need of that," Milioti recently told EW. "That's just so immensely gratifying. I think more people were able to see it than they ever would have. We were supposed to come out in theaters and we would have been up against like a bunch of Marvel films and like Wonder Woman. No one was going to see us. I mean, maybe some people would have, but I don't know how many would. And it's amazing that we were able to be seen by as many people as we've been seen by, and just to bring people comfort."