Hulu releases new Palm Springs cut with commentary from Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti
As if we haven't been stuck in enough of a time-loop, Hulu is hoping to suck audiences back into another viewing of Palm Springs courtesy of a new cut with commentary from stars Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti. Now available, Hulu is touting this as a first for a streaming film.
It was almost exactly a year ago that Palm Springs became the talk of Sundance, breaking the festival's sales record by 69 cents (noice!). The comedy then became an ever bigger hit upon its July release on Hulu, with it being very easy to relate to wedding guests Nyles (Samberg) and Sarah (Milioti) being forced to relive the same day over and over.
"I've been hearing from a lot of people that it's brought them joy and comfort and has moved them in a time where they've been in need of that," Milioti recently told EW. "That's just so immensely gratifying. I think more people were able to see it than they ever would have. We were supposed to come out in theaters and we would have been up against like a bunch of Marvel films and like Wonder Woman. No one was going to see us. I mean, maybe some people would have, but I don't know how many would. And it's amazing that we were able to be seen by as many people as we've been seen by, and just to bring people comfort."
At the top of this story, watch EW's Around the Table from July with Samberg, Milioti, J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, and Peter Gallagher.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
Comments