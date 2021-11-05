The Logan actor took a look back at his old superhero workouts — and it looks quite strenuous!

Hugh Jackman posted a throwback photo on Instagram showing one of his Wolverine workouts.

The actor captioned the image: "Is it just me… or does this guy look like he's in serious pain?!" Indeed, his bulging eyes and muscles in the photo look quite strenuous.

Jackman was playing superheroes before they were cool. The first X-Men film, in which Jackman debuted as the iconic clawed mutant Wolverine in 2000, laid the groundwork for the dominance of the Marvel Cinematic Universe a decade later. Jackman played Wolverine, a.k.a Logan, in nine movies over the course of 16 years. And by the end, the workout regime needed to stay in shape as the beloved Marvel superhero had gotten quite intense.

In the early 2010s, Jackman found himself filming his solo superhero film The Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past almost back to back. He told EW at the time that, as he began to wrap The Wolverine, he "was starting to see a life free of steamed chicken breasts," but couldn't resist joining the team film that reunited him with original X-Men costars like Halle Berry along with the new generation of actors from X-Men: First Class.

Around the time of 2017's Logan, Jackman's final film as Wolverine, his longtime personal trainer Mike Ryan talked to Coach magazine about their workout regimen. According to Ryan, they would often train first thing in the morning to fit around Jackman's hectic filming schedules, and they were always improving.

"From one workout to the next, I'll always have something new to add to the equation," he said. "Our sessions are based on established principles, but we'll always try and bring new ideas to the table. And Hugh now looks the most ripped he's been for any movie."

The workouts weren't the only painful part of bringing Wolverine to life. Also in 2017, Jackman told EW that his body bears scars from the character's signature metal claws.

"I used to have to practice so I wouldn't hit people. And one thing I neglected to practice was the follow-through," he said. "I've got a number of scars on my thighs, and it's really not cool. Got pretty close to some sensitive areas, but everything's fine."

