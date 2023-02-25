“My voice teacher in drama school would’ve been horrified by some of the things I did."

Hugh Jackman says his Wolverine growl has 'done some damage' to his voice

Hugh Jackman is opening up about the unexpected way that playing X-Men's Wolverine has impacted his musicality.

The action hero, who has flexed his vocal talents in numerous film and stage musicals throughout the years, revealed that all of the growling, yelling, and screaming he's done as Logan over the last 23 years has done some permanent harm to his singing voice.

"I've done some damage to my voice as Wolverine. My falsetto is not as strong as it used to be and that I directly put down to some of the growling and yelling," Jackman said on BBC's Front Row this week. "My voice teacher in drama school would've been horrified by some of the things I did [as Wolverine]."

It doesn't help that Jackman wasn't exactly following the rules that he'd been taught in class.

"We learned the technique [in school] of how to shout and how to yell without ruining your voice. However, during Wolverine, I did some screaming and yelling and things that I think did damage my voice, which I think I'm working on," he explained. "I work with a singing teacher, and I make sure that I try not to hurt myself. And I really put a lot of effort into both physical movement, and my vocal preparation for every role."

Much of Jackman's early acting career was spent onstage in multiple plays and musicals in Australia. In 2004, he won a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in The Boy from Oz. Since then, he's since gone on to star in 2012's Les Misérables, 2017's The Greatest Showman, and ended his Broadway run in The Music Man revival alongside Sutton Foster last month.

Now, Jackman is currently preparing to don Wolverine's Adamantium claws once again in Ryan Reynolds' upcoming Deadpool threequel. And, in this next installment, he's planning to refrain from any excess growling, adding, "My yelling will be more healthy."

